Sandra Lazarus says she was denied seeing her husband before he died in a care home in Bridgend because of rules brought in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former police officer John Lazarus, 83, also known as Jack, who had Alzheimer’s, had been rushed to hospital with a temperature but died at the home hours after being discharged last month.

A spokesperson for Glanffrwd Care Home said Mr Lazarus had not been considered to be at the end of his life.