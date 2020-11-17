A 151-year old chapel has been given a postcode - so it can stream its services online.

Siloh chapel in Chwilog near Pwllheli, Gwynedd, did not have a postcode but needed one in order to have a phone line and broadband installed.

Services will now be streamed while coronavirus restrictions are in place.

The numbers watching the services at Siloh have doubled during the pandemic as people find it easier to join in from home, Reverend Aled Davies said.

"That's the importance of things like Zoom - that has enabled people to be a community together without being in the same building," he added.