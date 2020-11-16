Penguins pick up a new home in Pembrokeshire

A group of homeless Macaroni penguins who lost their home in Devon after the coronavirus pandemic led to its closure have found a new home in Pembrokeshire.

The "laid-back" group of 12, from Living Coasts in Torquay, have moved to Folly Farm near Kilgetty to join a new breeding programme.

The zoo is the now the only home to the vulnerable species in the UK.

Folly Farm said it was sad to see another zoo close, but pleased it could "lend a hand by giving these amazing birds a new home".