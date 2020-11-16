Shoppers have returned in droves to the streets of the Welsh capital in a rush to get Christmas shopping done following the end of lockdown.

One woman said she was getting it all done now in case of shop closures in the event of a return to lockdown measures.

For those living outside Cardiff, it was the first time they had been able to visit for months because of local lockdown rules prior to the 17-day national firebreak lockdown, which ended last week.

But Public Health Wales' coronavirus incident director Dr Giri Shankar warned: "We do worry sometimes when we see such large number of queues outside shopping centres, outside pubs pars, cafes and restaurants.”

He said we would see the effect of that “in the next couple of weeks”.