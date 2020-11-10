Work on a coronavirus vaccine is "encouraging" but there is still "a long way to go before everyone is protected", cautioned a top doctor.

The developers - Pfizer and BioNTech - found more than 90% of people were protected in preliminary tests.

Dr Gill Richardson of Public Health Wales said it will be next year before any full rollout takes place in Wales.

The senior professional advisor to the chief medical officer said it would focus on health care staff and then by age, from over 80s, to those in their 70s, 60s, 50s and then younger.