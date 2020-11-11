A sports instructor says she still struggles to speak, climb stairs and do everyday tasks since contracting coronavirus in March

"Long Covid" is a term being used to describe a range of symptoms identified in people months after they have had Covid-19.

Sarah Wakefield, from Bridgend, said: "I'm 46 and I feel like I'm 96. It's horrible."

A campaign group Long Covid Wales wants specialist clinics across Wales, similar to those planned for England.