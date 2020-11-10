Nurses at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant have been "victimised" by members of the public, a senior doctor has said.

Nerys Conway, an intensive care consultant at the hospital, said there were "awful cases" of abuse.

The hospital has been the centre of a large recent outbreak of Covid-19.

"I know of some awful cases where nurses have been emotionally attacked outside of work - there has been some name-calling, people have been victimised - that has been horrendous," Dr Conway said.