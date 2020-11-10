A driver has been jailed for 10 years for ramming into a scooter rider who accidentally cracked his wing mirror.

Christian Verrall, 32, caused 20-year-old Craig Bond life-changing injuries in the attack in Pill, Newport, earlier this year.

Verrall performed a U-turn to chase Mr Bond through busy streets, his trial heard. He was convicted last month of wounding with intent.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Verrall used his 1,000kg Ford Fiesta as a "weapon".

Mr Bond was sent flying over the bonnet, leaving him with fractures to his leg and foot.