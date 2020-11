A woman described thinking her dad would be "the safest man on earth" at his care home during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Jacqueline Owen-Jones said: "In a matter of three days, he had gone."

Richard Breeze, 86, an RAF veteran, died last Wednesday just days after testing positive for coronavirus.

His daughter had not been able to see him since March and called for quicker testing to allow people to visit loved ones at care homes more easily.