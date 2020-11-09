A new set of national measures in Wales have replaced the firebreak restrictions and the previous combination of local and national restrictions.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said in Monday's Welsh Government press briefing: “Our exit from the firebreak needs to be careful and cautious so we can maximise its impact.”

He added that the new rules would be reviewed in a fortnight to see whether there are any areas where they should go further.

The leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd says the Welsh Government needs to get its messaging clear so people understand the new rules.

Paul Davies said: “We’ve seen inconsistencies from the Welsh Government and they need to make sure that in future their messaging is absolutely clear.”