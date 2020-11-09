BBC News

Covid: Shops in Wales reopen after firebreak lockdown

Business owners and customers have been reacting to the first day of reopening after Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown.

Shops, cafes, restaurants and bars could open their doors from the morning of 9 November after being forced to close since Friday 23 October.

For Sara Bailey, who owns the Hot Gossip cafe in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, it was a "good feeling" being able to start serving customers again on Monday morning.

She said it was "nice to be back after two weeks".

