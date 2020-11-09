Two years ago Simon Green was being treated for a tumour and thought he'd recovered - but at the start of 2020, he became unwell.

The keen wheelchair athlete was told he needed an MRI scan, which was scheduled for March. But then the coronavirus pandemic began - and it was postponed.

Mr Green had to wait two months before eventually having his scan - and it showed he had a fast-growing brain tumour.

"They told me that the tumour was back but bigger before on the spread amongst the brain and was not operable," he said.

"If they scanned me on the original date in March rather than in May, then then I think they would have found a tumour a lot earlier because it's quite fast growing.

"I believe lockdown has robbed me of a future," he said. "I'm terrified."

Simon's health board, Cardiff and Vale, said it was unfortunate that it had to postpone some services because of Covid-19 and it was done in line with Welsh Government advice.