Drawing cakes for television smash hit The Great British Bake Off might sound like a sweet gig.

But artist Tom Hovey admitted he is not even keen on cake.

“I'm just not that into cakes, desserts, pretty much anything you might see on Bake Off," Tom, from Newport, said.

Now on his 11th series, the illustrator has a team of four to help turn the bakers' creations into art.