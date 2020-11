Lockdown should continue "for weeks, even months" in Merthyr Tydfil, according to one doctor.

Consultant hepatologist Dai Samuel questioned whether present measures were effective.

Earlier this week, Merthyr Tydfil had the highest weekly infection rate in the UK - but it has dropped in the last few days.

The Welsh Government said: "We are not returning to the network of local restrictions which was in place before the firebreak."