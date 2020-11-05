A man's wife and two sons have died in the space of five days after testing positive for Covid-19.

David Lewis, 81, from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, lost his wife Gladys, 74, on Thursday, and sons Dean, 44, the next day and Darren, 42, on Monday.

Dean's widow, Claire Lewis, said the family were struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

"We are totally devastated, all of us. My father-in-law is broken, he has lost his wife and his two children," she said.