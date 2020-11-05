The Welsh economy minister has welcomed the UK government's extension to the furlough scheme.

Ken Skates told a press conference it was what the Welsh Government had "been calling for for some time" and would digest what it meant for Wales.

Earlier Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension of the scheme until March.

It will continue to pay up to 80% of a person's wage up to £2,500 a month.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd Paul Davies said the announcement showed "the commitment not only of the chancellor but the whole of the UK government during the pandemic".