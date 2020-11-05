There have been lots of tears from broken and exhausted staff at one of the hospitals hit hardest by the second wave of coronavirus, an intensive care doctor has said.

Dr Ceri Lynch, consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondfda Cynon Taf, fears the situation is worse than during the first peak in the spring.

She spoke of the emotional toil as doctors and nurses watched patients die, and of seeing people's families "decimated" by the virus.

"It doesn't feel like there's any end in sight," she said.