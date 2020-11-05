Surviving Covid-19 'life-changing' for firefighter

A firefighter who spent three weeks in hospital after contracting Covid-19 says it has been "life-changing ordeal".

Father-of-four Stephen Landon, from Wrexham, who has returned to work, thanked staff such as physiotherapists who had been a "massive help" since he was taken ill in March.

"It was definitely a frightening time where I got to a point where I was saying my prayers, just in case this was the moment," he said.

"There was one particular time where I just felt, is this my time? It was scary."

He described feeling like he was suffocating and he lost three stone (19kg) and struggled to walk down steps to his house to see his children after being discharged from hospital.

"It's a horrible ordeal. It's a life-changing ordeal," he said.

"It almost doesn't seem real now."