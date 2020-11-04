Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent are among the 10 worst-hit UK areas for Covid-19 cases in the past week.

The two local authority areas, along with Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), are also among the fastest-rising areas for cases of the virus per 100,000 people.

Analysis of the case rate, in the week to 31 October, shows the two south Wales valleys areas joining other hard-hit areas from north west England.

The latest case rates, published on Wednesday, showed Merthyr Tydfil had a rate of 741 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 1 November. A third of people tested had coronavirus.

RCT's latest case rate is 553.8, moving ahead of Blaenau Gwent, which had 543.9.