From going to a playground to get signal to apply for jobs, to not being able to FaceTime loved ones in hospital.

People living the small village of Pandy, Wrexham, have said trying to stay connected in lockdown with little to no internet access is "frustrating".

In April they told BBC Wales they felt cut off during the pandemic due to the lack of broadband and 4G signal.

Six months on, and in the middle of another Wales-wide lockdown, they say that nothing has changed.