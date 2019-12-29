Volunteers have been praised for picking up dozens of bags of nappies and sanitary products washed up on south Wales' beaches.

People have been picking up the waste, washed up on shoreline across south Gower, after 11 containers were lost in the Bristol Channel last week.

There are concerns the litter could continue to be washed up at beauty spots for weeks, if not months.

But those organising the clean-up have praised people for coming down to help, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Environment engagement officer, Madison Bowden-Parry, said: "It's horrible that it's happened, but it's also very lovely that it's brought people together."