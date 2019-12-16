The parents of a Red Cross worker who took her own life claim she was "failed" by the police and mental health services when she was left alone, despite evidence she had already tried to kill herself.

Deborah Lamont, 44, who was honoured for her work with victims of the Grenfell Tower fire - was classed by police to be "living" in a hotel room for the night and an officer thought to remove her would go against the Mental Health Act.

Officers called the mental health triage team, who spoke to Dr Lamont and it was decided she was not in immediate need of care and she was left alone.

Within three hours, she had taken her own life.

South Wales Police and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said changes had been made to their mental health triage procedures.

Dr Lamont's father Roger Lane said: "We just hope some good will come of this, and maybe it'll save someone else's life."