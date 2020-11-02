A woman has been fighting for 10 years to make a junction safe for pedestrians in Cardiff.

Sue Hurrell, whose 15-year-old daughter Immy has cerebral palsy, first asked for a dropped kerb and lights at the Colchester Avenue and Penylan Road junction when she struggled with her son's pushchair.

Now she is pushing to get lights for pedestrians at the junction, as Immy has difficulties crossing safely in her wheelchair.

Cardiff council said it would be asking the Welsh Government to fund the work.