A man who had a knee operation in January says he is in "constant pain" and has struggled to get the aftercare he needs.

Tony Price, 64, from Cardiff, said he had phone consultations with his GP, but would like the opportunity to go into hospital.

Charity Age Cymru said more than two-thirds of older people struggled to access healthcare during the first lockdown.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it had been working to maintain hospital services as far as possible.