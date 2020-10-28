Mali Elwy has been speaking about her disappointment after her kidney transplant operation was cancelled for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old Bangor University student said hospital medics in Liverpool told her they will reassess her situation in six weeks.

The Liverpool City Region faces restrictions due to the number of Covid-19 cases.

Mali, from Tan-y-Fron, Conwy Valley, was due to receive a kidney from her brother Morgan last week, with the first procedure cancelled in August.

"Obviously we understood why it's been cancelled because we've been seeing how bad it's been and how many cases they have been having there," she said.

"The National Health [Service] is going to be on its knees again in a bit and that can't happen again."