A church-goer described how she went home and cried after police stopped her praying at a church on Sunday.

June Russell, 81, is the oldest member of the congregation at the New Hope Community Church, in Llanrumney, Cardiff.

Police told 30 worshippers to go home after being told they were breaking rules.

The pastor Rev Wade Mclennan said he knew it was against regulations, but the gathering was "essential" for his congregation. "We were caring for the community," he said.

In all, 150 people attended three services at the church on Sunday.