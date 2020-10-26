Shoppers have expressed frustration and confusion over a ban on the sale of "non-essential" items during Wales' firebreak lockdown.

Welsh Government guidance allows food and drink retailers, newsagents, pharmacies, chemists, building supplies and hardware stores, among others, to remain open.

But the same guidance said those which stock a wide range of goods, such as supermarkets, should not sell items such as clothes and homeware products because fashion and home furnishing stores have to shut.

Retailers said they are in a "difficult position" without a defined list.