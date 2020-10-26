Supermarkets have been told to close parts of their stores that sell items such as clothes, bedding and toys during Wales' firebreak lockdown.

The policy has been criticised in a petition signed by more than 60,000 people.

Retailers have called the rules confusing, and say banning people from buying certain items sets a dangerous precedent.

Opposition politicians have called them "absolute madness" and badly communicated, as Wales faces another two weeks of restrictions.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said implementation of the rule may be tweaked, but it would not be reversed.

But what do shoppers themselves think?