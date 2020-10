University students could be asked to self-isolate as a way to let them go home for Christmas, the Welsh education minister says.

Kirsty Williams has also announced £10m for student mental health services and hardship funds during the pandemic.

Students have been asked not to return home for the 17-day Wales-wide lockdown which starts at 18:00 BST on Friday.

These students describe what studying under lockdown has been like so far.