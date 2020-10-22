Covid: Firebreak's impact on Welsh schools explained
Education minister Kirsty Williams has been outlining the impact a two-week firebreak lockdown will have on schools across Wales.
She told Thursday's government Covid briefing the learning experience would be different for the period - including the week after half-term holidays.
Primary and special schools are remaining open, while secondary schools will only be open to Years 7 and 8 after half-term.
For those in Years 9 to 13, it means a return to home-schooling.