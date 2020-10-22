The family of a man who was convicted of the 1999 Clydach murders have said they "never doubted" his innocence and that he was an "easy target" because of his criminal background.

David Morris was found guilty of killing Doris Dawson, her daughter Mandy Power and Ms Power's daughters, Katie, 10, and Emily, eight, in Clydach, Swansea.

Morris has always maintained his innocence and fresh doubts have been raised over his guilt after a BBC Wales investigation.

South Wales Police says Morris was convicted twice at two trials after an "extensive investigation".

The victims' families have issued statements saying they believe the right man is behind bars for the killings.