A woman who killed a man, 88, when he intervened to stop her attacking others in a supermarket has been detained under a hospital order.

Zara Anne Radcliffe, 30, attacked John Rees at the Co-op in Penygraig on 5 May while suffering from schizophrenia.

Speaking following her sentencing, Radcliffe's father said he had phoned staff at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, social services and the psychiatrist team "begging for help", after noticing her mental health was deteriorating.

Wayne Radcliffe said he had rung between 08:00 until around 13:30 on the morning of the attack, telling them she was "showing signs of a relapse" and "needed to be admitted to hospital as a matter of urgency".

In response, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said it "conducts rigorous reviews into all incidents to ensure that our practice and systems are changed or improved wherever necessary".