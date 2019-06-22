Jamaicans who settled in the UK understand the pain of family separation, says the granddaughter of a Windrush generation migrant.

Celia Enyioko-Hanniford said the pandemic can help people appreciate the sacrifice made by the Windrush generation because they were deprived of seeing their families.

Percy Hanniford, 91, settled in Wales after arriving in the UK by boat in 1961 and spent his entire career working on the railway.