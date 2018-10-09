Christmas cards feature boy with Down's syndrome

The parents of a boy with Down’s syndrome are hoping a range of fundraising Christmas cards featuring him will help change perception of the condition.

Wilson Mills McBeth, four, from Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, has raised around £5,000 so far, and is an ambassador for the Welsh charity Follow Your Dreams.

More than 70 UK artists responded to a plea on social media for portraits to be created of Wilson, which his family originally intended to use on cards to family and friends.

But his mother Sara was so overwhelmed she decided to make the cards available for public sale.