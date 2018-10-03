Watching porn as a youngster left Nicki Briant with a "warped" expectation of sex and a "tarnished" body image.

The 25-year-old said it left her "scarred" and it took years for her to be able to address her issues around sex.

Charity Plan UK and the Institute of Psychosexual Medicine have called for the dangers of porn to be taught in schools.

The Welsh Government said it was considering how guidance on porn might be included in its new curriculum.

Filmed and edited by Max Evans.