Coronavirus is "not a game" for people to share funny and fake news stories, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has warned.

On Wednesday, 14 more people were confirmed to have died with coronavirus and 962 new cases were announced.

Speaking during the Welsh Government's daily press conference, Mr Gething warned people to take the virus seriously.

He was responding to a question from a journalist about false information about the pandemic in Wales being shared on Twitter.

"All of us need to think about what we are doing as we are acting on social media.. how can we do things to keep our friends and family safe," he said.

"Not how do we share an amusing and almost certainly untrue story."