"Everyone knew when I turned 16... they all pulled things out [of a hat] to see who would get to sleep with me first."

Nadia Sapphire, from Cardiff, began wrestling when she was 14. At 15 she was drawn into an intimate relationship with an older wrestler. By 16 she was "too anxious" to continue training in Wales.

She is one of a growing number of female wrestlers speaking out about abuse and misogyny in the industry.

Wrestling fan and Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones has started a parliamentary inquiry to investigate its lack of regulation and governance.