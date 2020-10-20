BBC News

Hair appointments 'double' after Wales confirms Covid firebreak

Phones "haven't stopped ringing" with people looking to book hair appointments since ministers announced Wales will go into a national lockdown, according to two hairdressers.

It was announced on Monday that Wales will enter a "short, sharp" national lockdown from Friday until Monday, 9 November.

Under Wales' firebreak rules, close-contact services like hairdressers will be required to close for the duration.

Salon manager Emma Cavill said calls have "doubled" with clients hoping to book in or rearrange appointments.

