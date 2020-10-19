First Minister Mark Drakeford said children would be the top priority in the "short, sharp" lockdown in Wales.

Wales will go into a "short, sharp" national lockdown from Friday, 23 October until Monday, 9 November.

People will be told to stay at home, while pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will shut.

Primary schools will reopen after the half-term break, but only Years Seven and Eight in secondary schools will return at that time.

Mr Drakeford told a media briefing it had been a difficult decision but the NHS would not be able to look after the increasing number of seriously ill people.