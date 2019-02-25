A conservationist working in Zimbabwe has celebrated a "huge result" after seeing a massive decline in the number of elephants killed by poachers.

Pontypridd-born Nick Murray said the number of elephants killed at Mana Pools National Park has gone from an average of "one a day for 20 years" to none in the past 12 months.

Mr Murray said his passion for nature was sparked when his grandfather gave him a BBC Wildlife magazine when he was five years old.

"We've gone 12 months without an elephant being shot and killed by poachers at Mana Pools National Park, which is a huge result."