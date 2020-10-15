A man who cares for his seriously ill partner fears for her safety as he loses his sight.

Terry Thomas, 72, from Menai Bridge on Anglesey, is already blind in one eye and has a cataract in the other.

But the 20-minute surgery to fix his working eye has been cancelled several times - and he has been told the doctor has left the hospital.

Mr Thomas is struggling to care for June Lavelle-Lepsa, who has degenerative motor neurone disease - and fears she could fall and end up in hospital.