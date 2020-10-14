A belated birthday party was held by a school for its pupils to mark their missed celebrations during lockdown.

Teacher Nathan Williams came up with the idea for a day of fun activities and arranged for the children to watch celebrity video messages, including from Baroness Grey-Thompson and rugby international Josh Adams.

At least 50 children at Ysgol y Llan in Whitford, Flintshire, have had their birthdays during lockdown.

Head teacher Bryan Griffiths said: "We thought it would be a lovely idea to have everyone together and have one big celebration for everyone involved."