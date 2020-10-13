Covid: Should travel to Wales from hotspots be stopped?
People in north and mid Wales have been weighing up the effect of a potential ban on visitors from Covid hotspots in England.
Currently, people in such areas of Wales are not allowed to leave their home county, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has only issued guidance to those living in England.
First Minister Mark Drakeford is considering whether to impose rules on visitors from across the border.
There were mixed emotions over this possibility.