Child care apprentice Rena Platt started working in February - but within a couple of months she was on furlough and then made redundant - by her own mother.

The 19-year-old was one of almost 300 apprentices in Wales who found themselves out of work and out of training because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still 3,000 apprentices on furlough and there are concerns for their future when the UK government's job retention scheme ends on 31 October.

Rena's mother Alison said having to let her own daughter go was one of the hardest things she has ever had to do.