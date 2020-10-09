Wales' first minister has hit back at US president Donald Trump, who retweeted criticism of plans for "rolling lockdowns" in Wales over the winter.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted it would be America's future "under Biden", with a link to a BBC news story reporting comments from senior Welsh doctor Frank Atherton.

Mark Drakeford said many Americans would be "absolutely delighted" if the United States had similar Covid-19 levels to Wales.

The first minister said Wales has "the sort of government that conducts business on behalf of their population in the orderly and careful way that we do on behalf of the Welsh population".

"I think many people will have read that tweet and be thinking to themselves 'if only that could be true'," said Mr Drakeford.