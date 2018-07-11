A woman whose father died of cancer during the coronavirus pandemic has described how important hospice care was - as services face extra challenges from Covid-19.

Rachel Cable said home visits from doctors, nurses and carers allowed her father to be comfortable and stay at home through his end of life care.

But hospice leaders have said services are "under more pressure" as demand for community-based care has risen by two thirds since the start of the pandemic.

Catrin Edwards, from the charity Hospice UK, said the way care is being delivered is changing with the pandemic, with care at home being "fast-tracked" by the pandemic.