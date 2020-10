A family whose home was knocked down to make way for a nuclear power station are "angry" and "bitter" at a decision not to go ahead with the project.

Mared Edwards, of Cemlyn, on Anglesey, said she felt her family's sacrifice had been "all for nothing".

Hitachi said in September it would be pulling out of the £20bn Wylfa Newydd plan because of funding problems.

Its UK subsidiary, Horizon, said work was always carried out "in good faith".