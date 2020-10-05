English hotspots 'would be quarantined if they were countries'
Covid hotspots in England would face quarantine restrictions if they were countries, Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.
Mr Gething told a press conference he was "actively considering" quarantine rules for people coming from areas of high coronavirus transmission elsewhere in the UK.
It comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to impose a travel ban to prevent people in places like Liverpool from travelling to Wales on holiday.