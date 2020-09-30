Businesses could be forced to "close for good" due to local lockdowns, traders have said.

Four counties - Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham - will become the latest areas to face tighter restrictions from 18:00 BST on Thursday.

Businesspeople in Rhyl have called for "common sense" in enforcement of travel restrictions.

Vacuum cleaner shop owner Steve said: "I think it is doing a lot of damage. When you take £6 in three days, it's not good."