"You can't move your body. You can't move your arms. All of your body is quite still."

Julie Brockway describes the moment she woke up after spending 45 days in an induced coma on a ventilator.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 after her 18-year-old son forced her to go to hospital when she was not feeling well.

Julie says her son's insistence and the dedication of the medical staff at Morriston Hospital in Swansea saved her life.

She is now back home and having intensive physiotherapy to restore movement to her wasted body.

Her story is sobering - and she wants people to listen carefully.